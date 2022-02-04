Neighbors of the site of a proposed apartment complex on Lucy Drive have rallied against the development for more than the usual reasons residents oppose a project.
The 80-apartment affordable housing complex, Simms Pointe, is being proposed by an Ohio-based company called Woda Cooper — which neighbors claim does not take care of its properties. They worry that if the project is built, even those who live there will be dissatisfied. The complex is targeted at the nonstudent population.
Nick Surak, senior vice president of development at Woda Cooper, denied the claims in an email Tuesday afternoon.
Bluestone Land Co., with representative Woda Cooper Development, is seeking a special-use permit, a rezoning and an amendment to the comprehensive plan’s land-use guide map for the development.
The project went before the Harrisonburg Planning Commission in January. Many neighbors wanted to raise concerns at the meeting but were unable to due to technical issues with the virtual meeting, and a public hearing on the matter was continued till the commission meets next week.
Rick Nagel, who lives in the nearby Bluestone Hills subdivision, said neighbors gathered to discuss the project when they first learned about it.
“You can see with this particular developer, there’s a pattern and practice with all their properties [that] they seem to be in disrepair,” Nagel said.
They also had common issues with the development that neighbors often have with such projects — changes to zoning and the comprehensive plan and the impact to traffic and parking.
But a key issue came as they continued their research, according to Nagel. One of the neighbors discovered an issue with the company, and it “snowballed from there,” he said.
So much so that some of the neighbors traveled to other properties in Stanardsville, Richmond, Hopewell, Newport News and Norfolk and took photos that they have arranged into a PowerPoint presentation for members of the Planning Commission and City Council, according to Nagel. A copy of the presentation was provided to the Daily News-Record.
“The city has not vetted this company, Woda Cooper, so we the citizens and concerned residents here feel like we’ve got to do it,” said Leslie Falconi, another resident of Bluestone Hills.
She and another neighbor traveled to Woda Cooper’s property in Stanardsville.
“We don’t see [Woda Cooper] as taking care of their residents,” Falconi said.
The presentation includes numerous complaints from residents posted on the Better Business Bureau website about Woda Cooper’s management of the properties, such as issues with getting problems in their dwellings fixed.
Simms Pointe, like other Woda Cooper developments, will contract out major work, such as landscaping and trash removal, while there will be a team on site that will handle general upkeep and maintenance, as well as leasing and other duties, Surak said.
“I reached out to our regional manager in Virginia and learned there have been no ongoing maintenance issues at the properties you mentioned, and they have not had any citations or complaints by local municipalities,” Surak wrote. “We are subject to regular third-party inspections through Virginia Housing [Development Authority], our investors, local housing authorities, along with our own routine internal inspections.”
In one development the neighbors traveled to, Woda Cooper has changed the trash contractor since it was dissatisfied with the company’s services around the holiday season, he said.
Surak stood by the quality of Woda Cooper’s developments and their features, such as energy efficient appliances and quality flooring and cabinetry.
“In our nearly 32-year history, we have sold only one affordable property,” he said. “We build to a high standard because we know we will be responsible for these properties for decades to come.”
The company takes negative reviews seriously and tries to address tenants’ concerns, according to Surak.
“We own and operate approximately 400 affordable housing communities with 16,000 units, and we provide affordable homes for roughly 30,000 people,” Surak said. “Negative reviews are an extremely small fraction compared to the total number of people we serve.”
He said Woda Cooper properties experience “extremely low turnover” compared to the nationwide industry average, which is 42%, according to RealPage, an analytics company. Woda Cooper’s resident turnover, those who do not renew a lease year over year, is 10% to 15%, according to Surak.
“On the whole, our residents are content and remain our residents year after year,” he said.
Surak said the firm has 11 developments in the commonwealth and opted to build its 12th in Harrisonburg after years of interest in the area because of the “substantial” need for such housing.
“The city’s own Comprehensive Housing Assessment [completed in 2021] pointed out this need for workforce and affordable housing and we are confident we can help the city address this need with Simms Pointe,” Surak said.
He also said several different advocacy groups and employers have voiced support for the Simms Pointe development, and the company has won awards from community groups and affordable housing groups. Surnak said the company tried to set up a meeting with the neighbors opposed to Simms Pointe in January, but it did not come to fruition.
Falconi said she and others feel like a residential development at the site could work, such as town homes.
“We all bought and built our properties here knowing full well it would be built as something,” Falconi said.
But the project as proposed doesn’t fit the bill, she said.
“We feel like the rug’s been pulled out from under us,” Falconi said.
