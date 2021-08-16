Rockingham County Fire and Rescue's newest station is expected to open in fall of next year, according to Chief Jeremy Holloway.
He said emergency services are taking too long to reach parts of the county north of the city. The county used its mapping program to calculate the extent of the issue, according to Holloway.
"The response time to get an EMS unit there was greater than 10 minutes," Holloway said. "So, we felt the need to provide a service there that was quicker in that area."
The new $3 million, 12,000-square-foot fire and rescue station will be located just north of the Harrisonburg city limits at the county's Innovation Village near the intersection of North Main Street, Vine Street and Mount Clinton Pike.
Holloway said the area the station will respond to is large. It also includes Singers Glen, where the volunteer rescue squad is in dire need of new volunteers, he said.
"We have been pulling other units from Clover Hill and Broadway in to cover that area," Holloway said.
He said Broadway's is already one of the county's busiest EMS units, and units from Broadway, Harrisonburg and Clover Hill have had to put more resources to responding to more calls north of the city, stretching them thinner over the past two or three years.
"It's a constant ripple effect," Holloway said. "Us being able to put an engine and an ambulance north of city, right there at Innovation Village, we'll be able to provide faster response times and also provide more backup coverage toward Broadway in the Singers Glen response area to support an area that we feel needs some more support at this time."
Singers Glen Rescue Squad Chief Heather Armstrong said the new facility will help her and other members of the fully volunteer group.
"The goal is always to better serve the community. The new fire and rescue station is an investment in the health and safety of our community and those who pass through," she said in a Sunday email.
Holloway said construction is anticipated to start in April or May of next year.
Money for the project was included in this year's budget approved by the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors.
The station will have three bays with doors facing both ways so six vehicles can be stored inside. When the station first opens, it will have a dedicated fire truck and a dedicated ambulance, and occasionally a support vehicle will also be stationed at the site, according to Holloway.
He said the project includes more room to grow, and the site itself also means more can be added depending on development north of the city.
"Down the road, in the future, you don't know what the growth will bring, so we're prepared for that growth down the road," Holloway said.
The station will also have a small training room for classes and other emergency drills and practice, according to Holloway.
"We feel we're building a building that will support that area for the next 25 to 30 years," he said.
