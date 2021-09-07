Rockingham County Fire and Rescue has rolled out a new patient medical history form officials said will help treat patients when responding to medical calls.
If residents choose, they can fill out the new form and leave it somewhere obvious and easily accessible.
That way, if a health emergency arises, responding personnel can have accurate medical information of the patient they are trying to help, said Steve Powell, Rockingham County emergency medical services division chief.
Sometimes, responders have to rely on neighbors or family members to get a patient’s medical history, he said. In that case, the information may be incomplete or inaccurate, according to Powell.
“They really don’t know the full medical history of a lot of the family members, so [the form] gives us an opportunity to get the correct information and treat the patient with the best care we can and relay that information to the hospital we take them to,” Powell said.
Sometimes, patients are unable to explain their medical history to emergency responders, he said. They also may not know the exact medicine they are taking or remember their full medical history when experiencing a health emergency, Powell said.
Fiona Albertson has been caring for patients in ambulances for over a dozen years as a county life safety technician and agreed with Powell.
“When we’re responding on emergencies, patients aren’t always clearly thinking of all the things we need to know,” she said.
The form includes parts for residents to fill out personal information, an emergency contact, any allergies, medication, chronic medical problems, recent surgeries and other parts of one’s medical history.
Once the form is filled out, some of the best places to leave it include on the fridge or the back of a front door and with a big label to make it clear for responders, Albertson said.
Those who may want to keep the information private in a household could also put it in an envelope before putting it on the fridge or front door, according to Albertson.
She said responders being able to get the information is especially helpful when they are helping someone who is living alone or is not close with family or neighbors.
“If they have that written down ahead of time, it’s easier for us to [help] them more effectively and efficiently,” Albertson said.
The form can be printed out at www.RockinghamCountyVa.Gov/DocumentCenter/View/17199/EMS-Patient-Medical-History-Form.
