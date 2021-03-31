DAYTON — All across Rockingham County, the metal towers have stood stock still for decades, helping guide the currents of power from substations into and around the Valley.
The towers’ lifecycles up after 56 years, replacements have arrived.
New, but not shiny, the structures were built to be that way, according to Terry Simmons, construction coordinator for the project.
“It’s more public-friendly and blends into the environment. They will shine like that chrome bumper if you don’t dull the metal,” he said, pointing toward the bumper of a nearby truck at one of the work sites.
The new structures are made from dulled, galvanized steel so they are not bright in the sunlight. Weight of the towers start at around 20,000 pounds, but if extra height is needed, extra height is added, thus increasing the weight.
Dominion Energy crews are working on replacing the Mt. Storm-Valley electric transmission line — a project spanning from Augusta County, through Rockingham, and into the West Virginia counties of Grant, Hardy and Pendleton.
The new structures are put together in portions on the ground and then erected on new foundations, stacked and connected.
“The first thing they do is haul out all the steel on flatbed trucks,” Simmons said “They have crews come through and they build the towers on the ground laid-over. They can do all that work at every structure while the line is still energized.”
The line is de-energized and the old aluminum conductor is taken out and replaced with a steel hard-line cable. Dominion workers said even though the power can be cut for work to be done on the specific portions being rebuilt, it does not impact any homes around since the electricity can be redirected.
The old tower is then dissembled in the reverse that the new towers are built, though the bolts of the old structures are simply cut off, according to Simmons.
New tower construction takes roughly one whole day for crews to haul in the new components, assemble the new tower and a day to set the new structure. There are about 140 workers on the whole 64-mile stretch, according to Robert Gilbert, a Dominion supervisor.
The new structures are 118 feet tall on average — roughly 15 feet taller than the average older structure. They are also wider, offering more stability.
“They’re built to [face] extreme conditions, based on what we know,” Gilbert said.
The line between the Valley substation in Augusta County and Mount Storm power station in Grant County, W. Va., was originally built in 1965 and the old structures that are now being removed are from the original installation, according to Dominion documents.
It is also part of the “original loop” according to Gilbert.
“This is the first 500,000-volt energized line in America and that’s why we call it the original loop,” he said.
The loop is a 350-mile circle that runs around Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland.
The entire project includes four phases and is slated for completion in December of 2022, according to Dominion documents.
The final phase of the project involves replacing the power lines that run through George Washington National Forest. However, just as for the previous phases, Dominion must go through an in-depth permitting process, according to Dominion spokesperson Samantha Moore.
Outreach to residents whose properties or communities may be disrupted by the work is important — and just as important is leaving the area just as it was before the work, or better, according to Dave Pelkey, project manager. He said that includes ground rehabilitation.
The workers use wooden matting to reduce the damage caused by the heavy machinery and equipment to get in and out of sites.
“The people around here, they understand we have a job to do,” Pelkey said.
The groundwork on sites includes fencing, gates and putting new gravel on roads, he said.
However, sometimes the work will need to go through agricultural land. Moore said in such a case, Dominion will contact the producer and an extension agent to gauge the impact. After that, Dominion works with the extension agent to come to a fair market price to pay the producer to offset the impact.
The Virginia State Corporation Commission first approved the Mount Storm-Valley transmission tower rebuild project in November 2019 and the target completion date is December 2022 for the entire project between the Valley substation and the Mount Storm power station.
