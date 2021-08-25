A new elder care facility is slated to open just outside Harrisonburg in the spring, according to the company’s website.
The Phoenix at Harrisonburg is being built at 3607 Stone Spring Road at the northeast corner of the intersection with Boyers Road near U.S. 33.
The $14 million development will be over 69,000 square feet across 18 independent living cottages, 40 assisted living units and 26 memory care units and additional facilities, according Nathan Frey, development manager for Phoenix Development Group Partners.
The cottages are in three rows of six units each, and there is a central building. The central building of the facility is estimated to cost $9 million, according to county staff, citing construction documents. Plans call for green space and a bocce ball court at the site, according to design documents.
The Phoenix at Harrisonburg will offer independent and assisted living, as well as memory and respite care, according to the company website. It is owned by Harrisonburg AL LLC based in Mount Pleasant, S.C., according to county building documents, and it will be operated by Phoenix Senior Living based in Roswell, Ga., according to Frey.
Phoenix Senior Living and Phoenix Development Group Partners are two different companies but work together, according to Frey. The development group builds “almost exclusively” senior living facilities, he said.
The Phoenix at Harrisonburg will be the senior living company’s fourth Virginia location. The other Virginia locations are in Fishersville, Berryville and Midlothian.
Phoenix Senior Living operates 55 communities in eight Southern states from Virginia to Louisiana to Florida, according to its website.
