Four months after the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Free Clinic closed its doors in downtown Harrisonburg, a new free clinic announced it will be opening in the city.
Blue Ridge Free Clinic will open its doors on April 12 in the lower level of the Zapanta Professional Complex at southeast corner of the intersection between Reservoir Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way, according to a press release from the organization. Care will be provided by an all-volunteer staff of retired or practicing physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners and nurses.
“All our volunteer physicians are Board-certified, licensed, and bring to the Clinic years of experience in primary medical care," said Dr. Abby Massey, medical director of the clinic and a Sentara RMH medical staff member and James Madison University faculty member.
Blue Ridge Free Clinic providers will also be providing support for the Remote Area Medical Clinic event on April 10 and 11, where free dental, vision and medical care is available on a first-come, first-serve basis at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds.
— Staff Reports
