Sens. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, and Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, now live in the same Virginia Senate district, which means one of them will have to move or they will go head-to-head to represent Harrisonburg and the counties of Rockingham, Page, Highland, Bath and three-quarters of Augusta County in the upper-house of the General Assembly come 2023.
“I will miss [representing] Shenandoah, Warren and Rappahannock, but it’s going to be an interesting few years,” Obenshain said Wednesday.
The Virginia Supreme Court approved the redistricting maps Tuesday, which will be in effect for the next decade. The maps were drawn by “special masters” after a bipartisan redistricting commission fell apart earlier this year.
Obenshain said his work is not yet done in the Senate and he plans on running again when the election for the new district is on. Hanger could not be reached Wednesday.
The new district also includes the home of Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath County.
Despite potentially having to face off with another member of his caucus to hold a seat in the Senate, Obenshain said he liked the new maps for the commonwealth’s legislators.
“All we want are fair districts and I hope this is a significant advance in that regard,” he said.
The creators drew the maps with a focus on “grouping together of like communities into the districts with similar population sizes,” according to the final memo from Bernard Grofman and Sean Trende to the Virginia Supreme Court on Monday.
The new maps also include changes for the House districts currently represented by Dels. Tony Wilt, R-Rockingham; Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater; Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah; and Rob Bell, R-Albemarle.
Areas such as Fulks Run, the towns of Broadway and Timberville and Wilt’s childhood community of Begton will now be represented by the legislator who is elected to the 33rd House District seat, which spans from Lacey Spring, Turleytown and Verbena north through all of the counties of Shenandoah and Page and Bentonville in Warren County.
Del. Todd Gilbert, slated to be House speaker in the upcoming General Assembly session, lives in this district.
“I think, overall, the map appears to be fair and competitive, but a number of our members were lumped into the same district together,” Gilbert said Wednesday.
Wilt lives in the new 34th House District, which includes Singers Glen, the area south of Verbena in addition to Lacey Spring, Harrisonburg, Elkton, McGaheysville and Massanutten, according to Virginia Supreme Court documents.
Wilt said he is aware of discussions around possible lawsuits to change the maps, but is unsure how impactful the legal action may prove to be.
Alleyn Harned, the chair of the Harrisonburg Democratic Committee, said he does not like the new maps.
“We will learn over time that this process is neither fair nor good and there’s still work to do for appropriate districting in Virginia,” he said.
Nonetheless, Valley Democrats are sussing out potential candidates for the new districts, especially the new 34th District, which includes Harrisonburg, Elkton, Massanutten and McGaheysville, according to Harned.
Runion lives in the new 35th House District, which stretches from north of Grottoes in the east to Rawley Springs in the west then south through all of Highland and Bath counties and Craigsville, Newport, Swoope, Verona and Fishersville in Augusta County.
Runion said though the area has changed, the new portions of the district are similar — rural with the same culture and business focuses on agriculture, forestry and small businesses and industries.
Changes also included Congressional districts.
The 6th District, represented by Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, has been expanded to include the counties of Frederick, Clarke, and Alleghany, and the cities of Winchester, Covington, and Salem.
Cline announced Wednesday that he will seek reelection to the seat that covers these new areas in the next Congressional election in 2022.
Yet, the county of Amherst and the city of Lynchburg will join the 5th District, represented by Republican Bob Good of Campbell County, while Bedford will be split between the 5th District and the 9th District, represented by Morgan Griffith, R-Salem.
Though Griffith’s home is now in the 6th District, he announced he is running to represent the 9th District in the 2022 Congressional election.
Congressional representatives are not required to live in their district, due to situations like the one Griffith now faces.
