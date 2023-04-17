The New Market Library is pleased to host author and restaurant owner, Brian Noyes to share and sign copies of his newest cookbook, “The Red Truck Bakery Farmhouse Cookbook: Sweet and Savory Comfort Food from America's Favorite Rural Bakery “. Books will be available to purchase at the program.
The library program will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, at the New Market Library. The program will be free of charge. No pre-registration is necessary. For questions, contact Bev Butterfield at (540) 335-5396.
Brian Noyes is the founder of the Red Truck Bakery in Marshall, Virginia. He trained at the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) in Hyde Park, New York, at King Arthur Baking in Norwich, Vermont, and at L'Academie de Cuisine near Washington, D.C. While he was the art director at The Washington Post and Smithsonian magazines, Brian baked pies and breads on weekends in his Virginia Piedmont farmhouse and sold them out of an old red truck he bought from designer Tommy Hilfiger. The bakery now has two destination locations in historic buildings, ships thousands of baked goods nationwide, and has earned accolades from Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama, and many national publications.
In reviewing this newest cookbook, Patrick O’Connell, chef proprietor of The Inn at Little Washington says:
“Everything always seems to taste better cooked in a farmhouse kitchen. With this delightful new book, Brian Noyes celebrates our region’s culinary riches and captures the true spirit of hospitality. As you cook your way through these pages, the intoxicating aromas wafting from your kitchen will transport you to the country farmhouse of your dreams.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.