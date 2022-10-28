The New Market Police Department's newest officer has four legs and many talents.
Benelli, a 2-year-old service yellow Labrador, knows over 50 commands and can do much more than just sit down or roll over. He can pick up keys or phones and even press a crosswalk button. Benelli can also get help for someone who needs it or recognize when someone is experiencing anxiety and comfort them.
"He's super smart," said Police Chief Chris Rinker, who is Benelli's handler.
Those brains are the result of training that began when Benelli was 8 weeks old and continued once a week until he turned 2 at the Mutts with a Mission nonprofit organization in Virginia Beach. When Rinker learned of the organization — which trains and provides service dogs to wounded warriors, veterans, police and first responders — he thought it would be a great idea for the department to have a service dog.
“Our goal with Benelli here at the police department is to provide comfort to victims of crime, mental health consumers and also peer support,” Rinker said.
Rinker spent two weeks in the Tidewater area training with Benelli at a "transition camp," which allowed the two to build a connection. During that time, Rinker took Benelli to different environments with loud noises or a lot of motion such as the Norfolk Zoo, a jiu-jitsu class, and Old Dominion University sporting events.
“It was for me to learn to take him into different environments,” he said. Then, on Oct. 17, Benelli became formally employed by the department.
Rinker has been with the department for 23 years and said Benelli could greatly benefit the community. Rinker noted that he is particularly passionate about mental health and Benelli could possibly help in a crisis situation.
“We can use Benelli to make a bond with that person and provide comfort to establish a dialogue with them,” Rinker said. “This is another tool that we have to show compassion and empathy to these folks in crisis.”
Within Benelli's first week on the job, Rinker said he has already seen the positive impact his new partner can have on the community. Whether in New Market or elsewhere, Rinker said he is open to having Benelli help anyone in need.
“Where I go, Benelli goes,” Rinker said. “I’m just super blessed to have this opportunity to bring Benelli back to New Market and to the region to help someone that’s in need. ... It’s rewarding to me.”
