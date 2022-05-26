A nonprofit has launched a program for Shenandoah Valley residents and businesses wanting to learn more about solar power.
Solar United Neighbors officials said in a statement that a new program, dubbed "Ready, Set, Solar!," will give participants personalized guidance on solar options. The program also aims to simplify the process of installing solar panels.
Officials said the free, vendor-neutral program offers information about and help with installing solar power to residents, nonprofits and small businesses in Rockingham, Augusta, Page, Shenandoah, Warren, Frederick, Rockbridge and Botetourt counties.
"The Ready, Set, Solar! program utilizes an eight-week, comprehensive curriculum that includes multifaceted educational resources and group activities," officials said in a statement. "Participants will receive a free roof review and informational materials covering the basics of solar, technology, financing and incentives, solar policies, installer proposals and selection process, installation expectations, and follow-up resources on being a solar owner."
Solar United Neighbors will hold an informational webinar June 15 from noon to 1:15 p.m. and an in-person session July 11 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Massanutten Regional Library. Registration is available on Solar United Neighbor's website.
"Ready, Set, Solar! will empower Shenandoah Valley residents and business owners to join the growing community of people saving money by harnessing solar power," Aaron Sutch, Atlantic southeast regional director for Solar United Neighbors, said in a statement. "As energy prices continue to increase, Solar United Neighbors understands the financial pressure consumers face. Now, more than ever, Solar United Neighbors along with its partners, continues to create new opportunities that aim to provide more affordable and accessible solar energy options to all Virginians."
According to the company, Solar United Neighbors of Virginia assisted 1,100 homes and businesses to install and access solar panels, representing 8,400 kilowatts of solar power, $22.7 million in local solar spending and more than 204 million pounds of lifetime carbon offsets.
Those interested in going solar can sign up at solarunitedneighbors.org/readysetsolarva.
