Eric Hash and his family, like many in the Valley, will be facing the daunting prospect of finding a home in the Harrisonburg area.
With days on the market at historic lows here and across the nation, the Hash family faces stiff competition in the local housing market.
Hash, 38, will move to the area after becoming the new CEO of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Association of Realtors this month.
“I am running into the same problems everybody else has,” he said. “I’ll have no problem selling my house, and I’ll have all kinds of issues trying to buy a house.”
As the new CEO, Hash wants to continue the focus brought by previous CEO Bob Hill on outreach and affordable housing.
Over the last several years, HRAR has been a part of community and local government discussions on how to bring down prices for homebuyers in the city and county.
“Those are conversations that I look forward to being involved in,” Hash said. “I know Bob’s really put a lot of work in that regard. I hope to step in and continue the work and finding my voice in the midst of that.”
Increases in real estate prices affect more than just buyers. As values for homes increase, homeowners on fixed incomes find themselves paying even more for real estate tax, whether the rate has increased or not.
Previously, Hash was the executive of the Dan River Region Association of Realtors in Danville, a position he was named to two years ago.
He said being relatively new to the community — he had lived in Danville for eight years before being named to the position — helped him take a new look at problems.
Hash is originally from the Midwest — he grew up in Indianapolis. He first went to the South for school in Kentucky, where he attended Johnson University.
He moved back to the Midwest before moving to Danville 10 years ago, where he started a church, worked as a general manager for a gun case and safe company, and became heavily involved in the soccer community of the Southside Virginia city.
Hash has been a varsity soccer coach, oversaw programming for kids ages 4 to 18, and is on the state staff of the Virginia Youth Soccer Association’s Olympic Development Program.
His degrees include a master’s in management and leadership from Liberty University and a bachelor’s in Bible studies from Johnson University. He also holds certifications in board development and nonprofit management from Duke University and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace from University of Southern Florida and is a certified executive of the Realtor Association.
While in Danville, he saw the former industrial town turn an economic development corner into the future, he said, such as a referendum approving the construction of a $500 million casino and the rebirth of the downtown where once people did not walk at night, but now over 1,000 people live.
“Danville is in the process of figuring out their post-mill identity,” Hash said. “And now, they’re well along into that.”
The market there has followed national trends of an extreme seller’s market, where prices have increased rapidly over the last 18 months to two years, according to Hash.
However, Harrisonburg and Rockingham County’s rising prices and dwindling stock predates other areas like Danville’s, he said.
While CEO of the Danville Realtors group, he sought to reach out to more groups to bring them together to solve issues involving housing, instead of simply staying in his area and only interacting with others when they reached out to the group, he said.
As head of HRAR, Hash said he will seek to forge partnerships that don’t just benefit Realtors, but everyone in the community who is impacted by housing and its rising costs, from tenants to handymen.
In other local Realtor news, Matthias Clymer with Funkhouser Real Estate Group has been named HRAR president for 2022, according to Hash.
