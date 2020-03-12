MCGAHEYSVILLE — Just because the slopes have closed at Massanutten Resort for the season does not mean big things aren't happening as the resort looks to the spring and summer months.
One new activity is called "Have Your Cake and Eat it Too." This will take place on Tuesday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Conference Center lower level. It is for ages 8 and up and costs $25. Attendees will learn cake decorating techniques from the resort's pastry chefs.
Participants will learn the steps and procedures as they follow along decorating their own cake that they can take home with them. Massanutten will supply all materials for the class and will have icing materials, such as bags and tips, available for sale after class.
Reservations can be made by calling the concierge desk at 289-4978, via the website or the Massanutten app.
Coming this summer to Massanutten WaterPark are three new water slides. They feature three different experiences, from zero-gravity to sharp turns and sudden drops. Slides are planned to be open by the end of June or beginning of July. More info can be found at www.massresort.com/play/outdoor-waterPark-expansion/outdoor-waterpark-expansion/.
In terms of other recreation, also coming this summer is the Mayday Escape Room located in Woodstone Recreation, complementing the resort's other two escape rooms and virtual reality arcade. Mayday is planned to be open in mid-June.
New at the Mountain Bike Park is a fleet of Norco full suspension kids bikes to rent out as well as their Pathways/Dirt Groms/Mini Groms programs.
Pathways is a three-hour lesson and rental package that includes three hours of slope use/lift access, bike rental, and a 75-minute lesson for $80 and is offered twice daily.
Dirt Groms is for ages 9 to 14 and includes three-hour slope/lift access, bike rental, and three hours of coaching for $100.
Mini Groms is for ages 7 to 10 and includes 90 minutes of slope/lift access, bike rental, and a 90-minute lesson for $80.
