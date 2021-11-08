A developer is requesting a special-use permit as part of a project to build a new Tractor Supply Co. location at 3091 S. Main St. in Harrisonburg, according to city documents.
Harrisonburg Ford Property is requesting the permit to allow a reduction in parking spaces for a 27,000-square-foot shop on 3.38 acres of vacant land slated for business use by the comprehensive site plan, according to city documents.
The inside of the store will be 15,400 square feet, with a 3,700-square-foot exterior garden center under a canopy, a 2,050-square-foot feed center and a 1,250-square-foot shed, according to a memo from Seth Roderick of Monteverde Engineering to city staff.
Access to the store will be through Baxter Drive and West Kaylor Park Drive, and it will have 77 parking spots, according to the memo. Roderick said Tractor Supply Co. stores aim for 65 parking spots based on experience with the business.
The request will be considered by the Harrisonburg Planning Commission at its meeting on Wednesday at 6 p.m., and a public hearing will be held.
Also during the meeting, the advisory commission will consider a request from Devon Lane LLC to build an 11-unit apartment building on 1 acre at 716 and 722 Foley Road, according to city documents. The apartments will have one or two bedrooms.
“The goal of this project is to respond to the critical need for efficiency units identified in the recent housing consultant’s report to the City Council,” according to a Sept. 27 memo from Frank Gordon, Devon Lane manager, to city staff. “With the additional goal of affordability, careful attention will need to be directed to conserving resources. Thus, design professionals have not been engaged pending approval of this request, and Devon Lane, LLC is seeking waiver of the requirements for dedication of existing lot area and sidewalk construction as was granted to the adjacent lot at 728 Foley Rd during approval of a multiple family SUP on that lot.”
The requests from Harrisonburg Ford and Devon Lane will have to be approved by City Council to move forward.
“If approved, Devon Lane, LLC is seeking a period of 5 years from approval to begin construction to allow adequate time for further input from relevant stakeholders regarding desired design elements and to allow time for thoughtful implementation,” Gordon wrote in the memo.
Also Wednesday, the Planning Commission will consider a request from Bridgewater College Holdings LLC to subdivide a 6.4-acre parcel at 270 Mount Clinton Pike and 1386 N. Liberty St. into two parts — one 2.5 acres and the other 3.9 acres. The land is agricultural and zoned for industrial use.
Bridgewater College Holdings is subdividing the property, and the new 2.5-acre tract at the corner of Mount Clinton Pike and North Liberty Street will likely be sold, according to applicant documents.
