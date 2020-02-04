As a child in Nairobi, Kenya, Gerald Gatobu fell in love with public transportation as he began using it at the age of 10 to get to school.
“I grew up with it,” Gatobu said. “It was easy because it was there and efficient.”
Now, the urban planner by profession is the head of the city’s largest department — the Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation.
Gatobu, who can speak four languages, though his French is rusty, was named director in December after serving as the interim director for about eight months. He joined the department in 2016 as assistant director.
The 46-year-old holds a variety of degrees, including in computer information systems, business administration and a master’s in urban planning.
“I was designed to do this,” Gatobu said of his position as director.
In 2004, he first began working with Albemarle County, rising to become its principal planner. He then worked at the Virginia Department of Transportation for several years and then again for Albemarle as transportation planner for a year before moving to Harrisonburg.
With its 200 employees, HDPT conducts over 2.3 million rides every year, not including school bus riders, according to Gatobu.
And though he has a penchant for vinyl records, he champions the role that modern technology has in running an efficient public transportation web and keeping riders informed of their buses up to the minute.
“The apps and the phones have really revolutionized transportation,” Gatobu said. “It’s the wave of the future.”
Other trends in transportation he is watching include the increase in electric and autonomous vehicles, along with potential and ongoing government infrastructure improvements.
“The key is how will that affect the way we drive, the kinds of roads and intersections we have and how it will affect mass transit,” Gatobu said.
Beyond the city’s six routes, the department runs the school buses for the Harrisonburg City Public Schools and runs routes on James Madison University’s campus.
“We have to look at what JMU is doing as one of our clients or customers and adapt to what they’re doing,” Gatobu said.
With construction on the new high school between Interstate 81 and South Main Street underway, Gatobu said he and the department’s staff are already preparing for how the school drop-off system will expand to meet the new needs.
“We are the link before [the students] even get to the school,” Gatobu said. “The littlest of children from elementary, the first person they see to take them from home to school is a bus driver. So, it is very important that we are really good with kids in terms of customer service.”
He estimated the city will get three new buses in the upcoming fiscal year, and next year it will look to acquire more.
“That way we are not scrambling — you don’t go to the bus depot and just pick a bus,” he said.
And he has other plans, too.
“We want to try and get a transfer center in the city and a park-ride lot,” Gatobu said. “I think Harrisonburg needs somewhere like park-ride lot like a transfer center.”
He said such a transfer center could reduce congestion along U.S. 33 and Interstate 81 and lessen the demand for downtown parking.
Gatobu said he was looking into trying to get funding from the state and will be looking into a feasibility study.
“I think that would be really good for the community,” he said.
And Gatobu said hearing from the people about their experiences and how the transportation system can improve can only help.
“What can we do better and how can we enhance your experience,” he said. “Those are things I always have to think about.”
He said he also does the same for bus operators, as they are on the front lines of the department’s services.
“They have really good ideas because they’re the ones out there,” he said.
Gatobu said it is important for employees to feel heard and is thankful for his fellow department members. With a shortage of drivers, both locally and nationwide, he said he aims to conduct “stay interviews” — a twist on the traditional ”exit interview” to find out how the department can improve.
And every day, Gatobu is “graded” on the performance of HDPT — a process he said helps drive him as each day is a new chance and yesterday’s successes or failures are in the past.
“It matters today,” he said of HDPT’s performance. “I like that; I do.”
“It seems a little odd, but I like being graded,” he said, “because every single day I know I am making a difference.”
