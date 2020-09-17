The new U.S. 11 bridge over Interstate 81 at Exit 257 is slated to open in the early hours of this morning, according to Ken Slack, a spokesman for the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The old bridge is slated to be dismantled during the day and night by VDOT contractors beginning later this month. The disassembly will cause occasional closures of I-81 during the night, according to a VDOT press release.
VDOT has advised travelers to be aware of a traffic pattern shift between Va. 608 (Mauzy Athlone Road) and 1,000 feet south of Va. 259 (Mayland Road) near the new bridge.
— Staff Report
