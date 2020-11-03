Jose Y Reys-Vasquez, 64, of Harrisonburg, was excited to vote in his first U.S. election.
However, when he went to vote at Thomas Harrison Middle School Tuesday, he was turned away.
"I wanted to vote. It's important to choose the president, but I couldn't,” he said in Spanish. “In four more years, I’ll vote."
Y Reys-Vasquez became an American citizen on Oct. 8 — less than a month before today’s election. He came to the U.S. 39 years ago from El Salvador and lived in Los Angeles until 2003 when he moved to Harrisonburg.
In El Salvador, Y Reys-Vasquez said he participated in elections, and he was excited to finally cast his ballot after having completed the citizenship ceremony this year.
Thomas Harrison polling staff couldn’t find him on the voter rolls, according to Margee Greenfield, the poll chief at the school.
Thomas Harrison poll staff told Y Reys-Vasquez to head to the city registrar’s office to confirm and verify his registration information.
“I really want him to be able to vote. A new citizen you know? You really want them to be able to vote, ” Greenfield said as Y Reys-Vasquez left the middle school and headed to the registrar’s office downtown.
At the registrar’s office, Y Reys-Vasquez provided his social security number and name to Mark Finks, the city director of elections and general registrar.
Finks and Y Reys-Vasquez spoke via a city translator who they were able to phone in. Yet, they were unable to find any trace of a completed registration form for Y Reys-Vasquez in the system.
Y Reys-Vasquez’s daughter, Vanessa, attempted to help him register on Oct. 10 using a computer.
"I went and thought I was registered because I did it after the ceremony," Y Reys-Vasquez said. "They told me I was already registered but then they said I wasn't."
Finks said this is the fifth such scenario of a Harrisonburg voter coming to the registrar office not realizing they were not registered, likely due to an incomplete or incorrectly filled-out form, over the past couple months.
“Unfortunately, it’s too late to register,” Finks said of Y Reys-Vasquez being able to vote Tuesday. “We can register him for the next election, but we can’t register him to vote today.”
Y Reys-Vasquez declined to say which candidates he wanted to vote for Tuesday but said his family was able to vote this year, and they enjoy the ability to elect a president who represents them.
Another recent American citizen, Yasin Soyufi Nejad, was able to vote in his first election on Tuesday.
“I am happy since I am now a citizen and I can vote,” he said.
He said he registered to vote about five or six months ago. He moved from Iran to Texas in 2013 and then to Harrisonburg in 2014.
Last year, Soyufi Nejad became a U.S. citizen.
Soyufi Nejad also had to go the registrar’s office in Harrisonburg on Tuesday to find his polling location.
After 3 p.m., Soyufi Nejad had filed his ballot and was walking back towards his work van parked in the lot of the Lucy F. Simms Center.
“In the United States, like people over here, I feel I am now American,” he said with a smile. “I am happy.”
Like Y Reys-Vasquez, Soyufi Nejad also declined to say who he supported in the election, however he said he was concerned about keeping America a democratic republic.
(1) comment
“… as the three tried determine what the problem was.”
Perhaps the problem is that after 39 years in California he never bothered to learn our language (hint: English) yet he was allowed to become a US citizen.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.