Richard E. Moore, executive vice president and part owner of Nexus Services Inc. in Verona, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Roanoke on Thursday on charges of employment tax fraud of $1.5 million, according to a Monday press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
The indictment alleges that Moore did not pay the Internal Revenue Service more than $1.5 million in payroll taxes that had been withheld from Nexus employees’ pay between the first quarter of 2015 and the fourth quarter of 2020, according to the release.
The indictment was filed on Thursday, according to court documents.
“It is unfortunate that a Nexus Vice President was indicted for alleged mistakes with tax filings,” Michael Donovan, CEO of Nexus, said in a statement emailed Tuesday. “Nexus Services will continue to stand by Richard until the full narrative is told and the truth exonerates him.”
Moore lived in Augusta County at the time of the offense, according to the press release.
He faces 10 counts of willfully failing to pay employment taxes, and his first appearance is scheduled for Dec. 23 via Zoom before Magistrate Judge Joel C. Hoppe of the U.S. Western District Court of Virginia.
Each count carries a maximum sentence of five years. If Moore is convicted on all counts with the maximum sentence, he faces 50 years in prison, according to the press release.
The case will be prosecuted by attorneys of the U.S. Justice Department’s Tax Division, according to the press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.