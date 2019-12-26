Nine people have died in six traffic crashes between Saturday and midnight Christmas Day, with two of those deaths happening on U.S. 11, just south of the Interstate 81 Exit 251 interchange, according to the Virginia State Police.
On Christmas Eve, driver Dustin Harlow, 33, of Harrisonburg, and passenger Nancy Lambert, 82, of Rockingham County, were killed after their 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe was struck by a 2014 Volvo tractor-trailer at 7:10 p.m.
The driver of the truck, Raheel Azhar, 35, of Wappingers Falls, N.Y., was attempting to turn left into the Pilot Flying J travel center at 3634 N. Valley Pike. He has been charged with reckless driving.
Elsewhere in the commonwealth, the deadliest crash took place in Goochland County, with three deaths, and a Newport News pedestrian was killed.
Other deadly Christmastime collisions took place in Loudon and Richmond counties, along with the city of Chesapeake.
In 2018, 819 people died in traffic incidents over the course of the year, according to Virginia Department of Motor Vehicle statistics.
So far this year, Virginia State Police have counted 800 deaths on the commonwealth's roadways since Jan. 1.
Eleven deaths were caused by crashes around Labor Day this year, and seven traffic deaths took place around Independence Day. Another seven deaths took place around Thanksgiving, between Nov. 27 and Dec. 1.
The number of Thanksgiving-time fatalities is notably lower than in 2018. Last year, during the five days around Thanksgiving, there were 12 traffic fatalities, and in 2017, there were 14.
Though the death rate of traffic crashes per 100 million miles has decreased from around 2.25% in 1983 to less than 1% in the 2010s, the number of roadway deaths increased every year between 2014 and 2017.
In 2014, 700 Virginians died in 656 crashes. In 2015, that number jumped to 753 deaths in 711 crashes.
Both the number of crashes and deaths increased the following two years, with 761 deaths from 723 crashes in 2016 and 843 deaths from 787 crashes in 2017.
Before 2017, the last time more than 800 people died in car accidents was 2008, with 821 deaths resulting from 760 accidents.
In 2018, the trend reversed once again, with a reduction in both fatalities and fatal crashes -- with 819 and 777, respectively.
Virginia State Police encourage alert and safe driving to help keep the number of fatal crashes low.
