Roughly 21,000 member owners of the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative in northwest Virginia lost power during the height of Wednesday’s winter storm.
And like four other cooperatives, Shenandoah Valley Electric crews suited up and went out the door to help get the lights back on for their fellow Virginians.
“We had a lot of damage as a result of Winter Storm Gail and thankfully the Shenandoah Valley did not have quite the same impact,” said Casey Hollins, spokesperson for REC.
Nine crews of two left SVEC at 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning, according to Preston Knight, spokesperson for SVEC.
Knight and Hollins said one of the seven cooperative principles is to help each other.
“It’s just ingrained — especially in the crews and field workers,” Knight said Friday. “It’s in our blood.”
He said it’s fairly common for SVEC to send crews even several states away. Earlier this year, SVEC crews went down to Alabama to help with post-storm power restoration.
Preparation for the storm also helped the SVEC crews to deploy quickly, according to Knight.
“Even though [the damage] didn’t happen here, it did happen somewhere and they were ready,” he said.
By Friday morning, there were less than 2,000 outages left, which were from the most remote and damaged lines, according to Hollins.
“If we had not had the help from SVEC and the other co-ops, we would still see pretty high outage numbers right now,” she said Friday morning.
“We’re really fortunate that these workers were able to come in and help us,” Hollins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.