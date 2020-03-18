BROADWAY — Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputy Lt. Chris Danner pulled out of J. Frank Hillyard Middle School on Monday in Broadway, onto the same roadway he did back when he was leaving the grounds when he was in high school.
And he, like many others who travel or live between Broadway and West Virginia, has seen traffic increase along Va. 259 in the years that have passed, also seeing the change from Broadway High School to Hillyard Middle.
“We’ve definitely stepped up our patrols since concerns started coming forward,” Danner said of Sheriff’s Office work on 259.
Six fatal crashes have occurred on Brocks Gap Road between 2014 and 2019, according to statistics provided by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Danner, along with other deputies and Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson, was at the Feb. 13 Virginia Department of Transportation safety meeting about what is being done on 259 to improve safety.
“A lot of the concerns seem to be the same type thing — speed and people passing on a double yellow,” Danner said.
Hutcheson said even as the department has been stepping up its presence in the area, the terrain around Va. 259 presents challenges to him and his deputies.
He said many parts of the roadway do not allow for speed traps or other forms of traffic enforcement.
“We try to control the whole roadway as best we can through the West Virginia-to-Broadway stretch, but being mindful about running a radar or traffic enforcement,” he said. “We have to be mindful of safety in doing that.”
He said, in some places, pulling people over causes more danger because there is nowhere safe to park the cars for the traveler and officer to speak.
Fulks Run Grocery worker Ralph Bolgiano called Va. 259 “unforgiving.”
“If you go off by just a few feet, you’re in trouble already,” he said.
Danner and Hutcheson also spoke about how tight the roadway is in some areas, where the road runs closely between terrain such as rocks and ditches.
Bolgiano said increasing the presence of Sheriff’s deputies is a cheap and non-disruptive way to increase safety on 259. He said physical changes to the roadway, such as widening where able and rails to avoid ditches would also help.
Bolgiano said the terrain along 259 makes some of these physical changes to the road difficult, if not impossible.
“There’s no easy way to fix that, I reckon,” he said.
Va. 259 corridor residents have also voiced hopes that when Corridor H, an expansion of U.S. 48 in the works for decades, is finished, it will help to draw truck traffic off the roadway, a belief echoed by transportation officials.
However, completion of the expanded 157-mile Corridor H from Davis, W.Va., to Strasburg, Va, near Interstate 81, is at least seven years off as construction for the last portion in West Virginia is not slated to begin until 2027, according to the Corridor H website.
VDOT’s six-year plan has nothing slated for the project currently, according to a March 3 email from Sandy Myers, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Transportation.
In the meantime, mobile patrols, like the ones used by the Virginia State Police, also serve a purpose along parts of 259 where stationary options are limited, according to Hutcheson.
“We’re really trying to find that balance and do the enforcement and patrolling as it’s appropriate,” Hutcheson said.
Both Hutcheson and Danner said it helps just for officers to be seen in the Brocks Gap communities.
Danner said it’s not uncommon when he’s parked along 259 “for people to pull in and tell you that they appreciate you being there and they’ll have a story about being passed.”
Hutcheson said that the Sheriff’s Office and VDOT will continue working together to take people’s feedback on improving 259 as well as reducing some of the dangers on the road.
“The reason we’re talking about [Va. 259] is because it presents some challenges in many ways,” Hutcheson said.
