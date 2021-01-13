Applications are available to area nonprofits for funding from the COVID-19 Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Response Fund, according to a press release from The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham.
The deadline for submitting an application for funding is Friday at 5 p.m., and groups that have previously applied and been awarded funding must apply again to receive grants from this round.
This is the third such round of grants from the fund and is the "recovery phase," according to the release.
— Staff Reports
