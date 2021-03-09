A North Chesterfield man is facing multiple charges after a Saturday police chase on Interstate 81, according to a Tuesday email from Sgt. Brent Coffey of the Virginia State Police.
Michael D. Dressler, 60, is charged with felony eluding law enforcement, misdemeanor drinking while driving, misdemeanor obstruction/resisting arrest, reckless driving, improperly stopping on a highway, failure to signal, and failure to have a vehicle inspected, according to Coffey.
The incident began when state police observed Dressler's 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix "improperly stopped" on South Ox Road at South Middle Road near Exit 277 onto I-81.
A trooper began a traffic stop at 11:10 a.m. and Dressler drove away, beginning the chase. The pursuit, which reached up to 100 mph, continued onto I-81 south.
Troopers used a spike strip on the interstate to deflate the vehicle's tires. The Pontiac came to a halt at the 264 mile marker and Dressler was taken into custody. He is being held without bond at RSW Regional Jail.
There were no injuries during the pursuit, according to Coffey.
-- Staff Reports
