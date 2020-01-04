Gov. Ralph Northam made it clear Friday of his intent to support the decriminalization of marijuana in Virginia, unveiling his proposed criminal justice reform agenda ahead of the 2020 General Assembly session.
Northam proposed creating a $50 civil penalty for simple possession of marijuana and clearing the record of those who have been previously convicted of simple possession.
“All Virginians deserve access to a fair and equitable criminal justice system,” said Northam in a press release.
While legislation continues to be introduced into the upcoming session in relation to marijuana use, Valley legislatures remain divided in what they think should happen moving forward.
On Friday, Delegate-elect Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, legislative aide Patrick Stott said Runion would be open to the idea of expungement of records for minors with simple possession convictions, however, actual language and intent of the legislation would have to be reviewed.
“[Runion] would consider expungement for small, personal use convictions after a thorough review of data and consulting with local law enforcement and local commonwealth attorneys,” Stott said. “[Runion] has been, and still is, opposed to broad decriminalization of marijuana.”
His House of Delegates mentor, Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, said Friday that while he hasn’t looked at Northam’s proposal in depth, he would consider decriminalizing simple possession of marijuana.
“I would be willing to look at it,” he said. “But it is still illegal and we have to remember that. There still has to be a penalty associated with it.”
Wilt said he was not sure what the right number would be for the penalty, saying “if there is not some bite to it, it is basically legalized and I am not willing to go that far.”
Northam’s press release stated that studies show marijuana arrests disproportionately impact people of color, adding that in Virginia, African Americans are substantially more likely to be arrested for marijuana charges than white residents.
Other areas Northam is looking at are parole reform, raising the felony larceny threshold, raising the age of juvenile transfer to adult court and the permanent elimination of driver’s license suspensions for unpaid fines, fees and court costs.
In 2018, Northam signed bipartisan legislation to raise the felony larceny threshold to $500, which was the first time it had been raised since 1980, according to the press release. The increase would ensure “one mistake does not forever impact a person’s life.”
Another recent effort by Northam and the General Assembly was to eliminate the practice of suspending a person’s driver’s license for unpaid fines and fees, which was done last year.
Since then, more than 50,000 Virginians had their licenses reinstated and it’s something Northam wants to make permanent.
For parole reform, Northam proposed expanding the eligibility for parole consideration to individuals based on their age and certain medical conditions, as well as those impacted by the Fishback v. Commonwealth case that ruled juries must be told that parole had been abolished.
The final item on Northam’s criminal justice reform agenda would include $4.6 million in the proposed budget for pretrial and probation services, funding for a new public defender’s office in Prince William County and additional public defender positions across the state to reduce caseload. He also proposed $2 million for pre-release and post-incarceration services.
“The impact of this legislative package is substantial and transformative,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian J. Moran. “Our parole reform bills will make many more offenders eligible for discretionary parole and the elimination of driver’s license suspensions for unpaid fees and fines and non-driving related offenses will affect hundreds of thousands of people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.