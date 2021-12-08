Gov. Ralph Northam proposed wage hikes for those working in prisons across the state and other law enforcement to deal with staffing issues plaguing the essential services.
The wage hikes would be part of a $233 million increase in funding proposed in Northam’s final budget as his term as governor comes to a close.
For new corrections employees, this would amount to a 25% increase in starting salary and a 20% increase in the average entry-level salary for regional jail officials and deputy sheriffs, according to a press release.
The money would also provide a 7.7% pay raise for state troopers.
Over a quarter of statewide correctional officer positions were vacant at the end of October, according to the most recent data available and provided by Benjamin Jarvela, deputy director of communications for the Virginia Department of Corrections.
“At the moment, our most significant number of vacancies is in Correctional Officer positions,” he said in a Tuesday email. “The department is also actively recruiting probation officers and those in health services, information technology, building and trades, and administrative staff positions, as well as other vacancies on an as-needed basis.”
Across the entire department, roughly 80% of the positions are filled, according to the data.
“Law enforcement officers carry a heavy burden as they work to protect Virginians, and this raise is the right thing to do,” Northam said in a press release. “Virginia is committed to training officers, funding alternative response systems, and investing in communities. It is also important that our officers are paid enough to create a positive work environment free from as much stress and burnout as possible.”
Staffing has been an issue at regional and state jails, police departments and sheriff’s offices across the commonwealth and country, according to Middle River Regional Jail Superintendent Jeffery Newton and Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson.
“The past couple of years in particular have been a major struggle,” Hutcheson said.
They said it is too early to tell what Northam’s proposal means for jail and other staff before the details of the funding are released as part of the full budget proposal next week.
“There’s a lot of unknowns about how this is going to unfold,” Newton said. “However, at the end of the day, I think it’s a great idea, and I think it’s going to be absolutely essential that we increase pay for our sworn staff because we need to be able to attract viable candidates.”
He said some unknowns include how much of the proposed funding survives the Republican-controlled House of Delegates and Democratic-controlled state Senate, what the time frame for the new funding would be, and how localities, which may already be supplanting regional jail or law enforcement incomes, will react. If the localities retract their funding, even if the state pays more, it may result in a wash, according to Newton.
“There are so many unknowns,” Newton said. “But I’m grateful the current governor listened to staff and constituents and listened to advocates that we need to do something.”
Earlier this year, the state gave $3,000 to $5,000 bonuses to public safety workers, and gave two $500 bonuses last year.
“Anything that can be put in place to help with attracting and hiring and retaining — anything like that that can be done is something I think is needed,” Hutcheson said.
He said attracting new employees helps alleviate pressure on other workers who have remained in the occupation and may be approaching exhaustion by working so much.
Newton said he would also like to secure raises for his other staff members to help retain employees and attract the best new candidates for the facility.
“There’s a lot of work to be done on this issue,” he said, “but this is a good start.”
