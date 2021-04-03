Gov. Ralph Northam officially wrapped up the 2021 General Assembly session by signing into law more than 500 bills approved by lawmakers that go into effect on July 1.
Legislation ranged from extending eviction protections for renters experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic through July 1, 2022, to requiring employers to provide paid sick leave to home health workers.
On the local level, 20 bills sponsored by Delegates and Senators representing Harrisonburg and Rockingham County were signed by Northam.
Approved bills ranged from addressing issues faced with those with special needs, creating a tax credit for agricultural best management practices and establishing the Dairy Produce Margin Coverage Premium Assistance Program.
In the House, Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, had five pieces of legislation signed by Northam, including bills aimed at providing options and services to Virginians with disabilities.
House Bill 1960, allows the owner of a vehicle to identify when a regular driver other than the owner is someone who has a disability that can impair communication, such as hearing loss or autism.
A second bill allows guardians to apply for non-driving ID cards, which can include information about special needs, for individuals under their care up to the age of 17.
Northam also signed HB 2230 to encourage the use of supported decision-making agreements for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and HB 2236 to enable mental health courts to transfer post-court supervision to other localities.
Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Mount Jackson, introduced three bills during the session, but none made it to the House floor for a vote.
Del. Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, had three bills signed by Northam on Wednesday, including legislation directing the Department of Medical Assistance Services to study the use of virtual support for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
HB 2197, which received unanimous bipartisan support from the House and Senate, will result in DMAS developing recommendations on how to promote access to assistive technology and environmental modifications and the study’s findings will be presented to Northam and the General Assembly by Nov. 1, 2021.
A second bill sponsored by Runion allows applicants for a concealed handgun permit who have completed their online courses and contacted the circuit court clerk’s office prior to Jan. 1, 2021, to be eligible to apply for a concealed handgun permit through April 30, 2021 if the individual was prohibited from appearing at the clerk’s office due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, and Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, had their tax credit bills signed by Northam weeks prior to the governor’s deadline and are already in effect.
Senate Bill 1162 and HB 1763 creates an enhanced income tax credit for certain best management practices passed by both House and Senate with no opposition. The enhanced tax credit is equal to 75% of the first $100,000 spent in implementing certain BMPs, and the amount will be consistent with the grant rate offered for each eligible practice under the Virginia Agricultural BMP Cost-Share Program.
Northam signed Wilt’s traumatic brain injury definition bill on March 18, which amended the Board of Education’s definition of traumatic brain injury to include “an acquired injury to the brain caused by a medical condition, including stroke, anoxia, infectious disease, aneurysm, brain tumors, and neurological insults resulting from medical or surgical treatments.”
According to the passed legislation, the previous definition only included an acquired brain injury caused by an external physical force.
Hanger had the most bills signed by Northam out of all lawmakers representing Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
Of the seven bills signed by Northam, one included encouraging local cigarette stamping and tax collection to be done through regional cigarette tax boards. The bill directs the Department of Taxation to create a task force focused on developing methods for modernizing local cigarette tax collection and provides assistance to localities seeking to form new regional cigarette tax boards.
Northam also signed Hanger’s bills to establish an Enhanced Nutrient Removal Certainty Program, create a refundable individual and corporate income tax credit for agricultural equipment and defining advanced recycling as a “manufacturing process for the conversion of post-use polymers and recovered feedstocks into basic hydrocarbon raw materials and other materials.”
Three of Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, bills were signed by Northam, including a bill to remove the sunset date on produce safety enacted in 2017 and legislation protecting incapacitated adults from acts of violence or financial exploitation.
Also signed was the Dairy Producer Margin Coverage Premium Assistance Program, which provides dairy farmers with a resource management plan or nutrient management plan and participates in the federal margin coverage program for dairy producers at the tier I level as contained in the federal Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 to be eligible to participate in the program.
According to the legislation, program participants “will receive a refund of its annual premium payment paid into the federal program.”
Reimbursement is provided on a first-come, first-served basis and is subject to availability of funds appropriated.
