The northbound lane of Interstate 81 at mile marker 258, near Mauzy, will close at 8 p.m. this evening for barrier removal and paving, according to a Friday press release from the Virginia Department of Transportation.
All northbound I-81 lanes will be closed by 9 p.m. in the area until noon Sunday while crews repair pavement that was damaged by a fiery tractor-trailer crash on Thursday.
Travelers headed northbound on I-81 will use the Exit 257 interchange to bypass the work via U.S. 11 and re-enter the interstate using the on-ramps.
Southbound travelers using the interchange will be guided by flaggers and the exit’s traffic signal will be turned off to speed the detour.
