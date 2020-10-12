Growing up on a farm in Rockingham County, Sarah Sampson said she hadn’t realized the full extent of segregation until she moved to the Northeast neighborhood of Harrisonburg roughly 60 years ago.
Nearby where she lives is the historic Dallard-Newman House, which community group the Northeast Neighborhood Association is in the process of transforming into a museum and community center.
Sampson, and other residents of the historically Black neighborhood, said such a project will have a positive impact on the community.
“The Dallard-Newman House Museum & Cultural Heritage Center … will be a place for people to come to learn about some of the first African Americans — former slaves from the Riverbank Plantation in Elkton — that came to Harrisonburg and built ‘Newtown’ now known as the Northeast Neighborhood,” Karen Thomas, the president of NENA, said via email. “We will honor our ancestors at this site.”
The house, located at 192 Kelley St., was built in 1885 by freed slaves Ambrose and Rueben Dallard, according to NENA’s website. George Newman, also one of the namesakes for the building, was the principal for Black schools off and on for 25 years beginning in 1874, and six of his 14 children became teachers in the county school system, according to NENA’s website.
“As a house built by the first generation of emancipated African Americans, the home marks the struggle from the constrains of slavery to the independent construction of free Black communities,” Thomas said.
The home survived various urban renewal projects that destroyed many historic properties in the late 1950s and 1960s, according to Thomas.
“There is no formal museum dedicated to the ongoing exhibition and discussion of Black heritage and community leaders,” Thomas said. “The Historic Dallard-Newman House Museum & Cultural Center will be the place to provide that resource to our community.”
The museum will feature pictures, documents, awards and memoirs from Northeast neighborhood families such as the Dallards and Newmans, she said.
Another key part of the project is that the house will also serve as a community center, according to city documents.
A public hearing for special-use permits for the project is slated for Tuesday’s City Council meeting. City staff and the Planning Commission recommended approval with conditions, according to city documents.
Thomas said that if the project is approved, the site is slated to be open by spring of next year. Phase one of the project will begin if council approves the plan, but NENA will still need to raise $100,000 to begin phase two of construction, according to Thomas.
“It’s going to be a place that’s going to draw people into the Northeast community and it’s also going to draw other communities together,” said Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed, a Northeast neighborhood native and resident. “It’s not going to be a community center just for us. It’s a community center for everyone, and that’s what I’m most proud of.”
J.P. Pringle, who has lived in the Northeast neighborhood for several decades, said the museum and community center will offer a place where young people and kids will be able to spend time in a constructive way.
“They’ll have somewhere to go,” Pringle said.
Sampson said there are less children than there used to be running around the neighborhood, but the center will still have a positive impact on them.
“A few years ago we had so many kids running around we could have really used it and now there aren’t that many kids,” Sampson said. “There’s still kids, but not as many.”
She said the Northeast neighborhood has become more diverse over the years as immigrants and others have moved in.
“When I came up here, this street was nothing but Blacks and now it’s just my house and another neighbor up the street,” said Sampson, who then told pleasant stories about her positive interactions with new families in the neighborhood.
If built, she said, the site will teach people about the history of the neighborhood and local Black families, but it isn’t just about the past to her.
Sampson said it’s about the future.
“If it helps just one kid to get further in life, then it has served its purpose,” she said.
