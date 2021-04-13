The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating Monday’s crash of a Piper Cherokee near Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport that injured two on board.
According to Keith Holloway, public affairs officer with the NTSB, a preliminary report on the crash, which Virginia State Police say sent two men to Sentara RMH Medical Center with injuries, could be available in about 12 days. A “complete and thorough” investigation could take between 12 and 24 months, Holloway said.
The condition of passengers is unknown.
Virginia State Police Sgt. Sean Simmons said around 7:15 p.m. Monday officers responded to a call of a plane crash near the airport off Little Run Road. The two passengers were traveling from Front Royal when they initiated a touch-and-go sequence, hit the fence bordering the airport and crashed into nearby trees, Simmons said.
The NTSB, according to Holloway, did not travel to the scene, but is working with the Federal Aviation Administration, which conducted the initial investigation. He expects the plane to be removed either today or Wednesday.
-- Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.