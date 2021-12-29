The number of workers in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County crossed back over 70,000 in November for the first time since employment figures were hammered by government shutdowns and the sudden drop in consumer confidence from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the most recent data available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In November, there were roughly 70,300 workers in the city and county, according to the BLS data.
This is more than the roughly 70,200 workers on payroll in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County in January 2020 and shy by about 600 positions from February 2020 — the highest number of employees since the local data started being collected by BLS in 1990.
Historically, employment numbers rise in Harrisonburg and Rockingham in October, November and December by roughly 1,500 positions before deflating in January and February.
Employment numbers have steadily risen in the city and county from about 42,200 workers in January 1990, according to BLS.
In March 2020, workers had already begun to be shed by employers as the COVID-19 virus reared its head in the state.
By the end of the month, 900 positions had been lost, down to 70,000.
Workers continued to lose jobs in April and May and, by the end of June, the area had lost 10,000 jobs since the end of February.
It has been a slow climb back since with some fits and starts.
Faucidom is slipping. New regulations coming soon to your life.
