There were over 25% fewer homes for sale in Virginia at the end of January than the same time last year — setting a new record low, according to data from the Virginia Realtors.
There were just over 12,200 homes for sale in Virginia at the end of January. At the same time in 2021, there were nearly 16,700 homes for sale, according to Virginia Realtor data.
A common statistic used to calculate availability of homes is a metric called months of supply, which is calculated using the average monthly sales of homes over the previous 12 months and dividing it by the number of active listings, according to the Virginia Realtors.
Across the commonwealth, there was less than one month’s supply of homes in January — the first time the statistic has ever dipped below that amount statewide. A healthy housing market has a roughly five to six months supply, according to the Realtors.
Though there is a need for more homes, the main contributor to the low availability of homes for sale is simply how quickly they are being bought, said Lisa Sturtevant, Virginia Realtors chief economist.
Homes are selling about twice as fast as January 2020 and the inventory of homes is about 33% what it was in 2019, according to the data.
“It’s not to say that homes aren’t coming on to the market,” Sturtevant said. “It’s just that they’re being snapped up so quickly.”
In January, homes in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County were on the market for a median of five days before they were sold, according to data compiled on local real estate blog HarrisonburgHousingToday.com.
Over the course of the month, 103 homes were sold — three fewer than January 2021 — for a median sales price of $279,900, nearly 13% higher than January 2021, according to the local data.
One contributor to the rush for homes are mortgage rates, which are starting to rise after being at historic lows, according to Sturtevant and previous interviews with real estate workers.
“This morning, Freddie Mac released average 30-year rates at 3.89%, which is a full point higher than [earlier in the] pandemic,” Sturtevant said Thursday.
Many are rushing to buy homes before rates rise back up to a point where some might opt to continue to rent than buy a property, she said.
“We’re going to have a very busy first quarter,” Sturtevant said. “I think the inventory situation is going to get worse before it gets better in places like the Harrisonburg area.”
However, as rates rise, there could be signs of easing in the market as prices cool off over the year as there is less competition for available homes, according to Sturtevant.
On Thursday, there were 109 homes for sale in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County — 14 in the city and 95 in the county, according to local Realtor data.
