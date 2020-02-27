With the full effort of Valley legislators, Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, filed a Senate resolution Wednesday to honor longtime Rockingham County Supervisor Pablo Cuevas, according to his legislative aid Jennifer Aulgur.
The legislation is expected to be identical to one filed by Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, on Monday, but the Senate bill has not appeared on the Legislative Information System as of Wednesday.
Obenshain's name was also included to Wilt's House resolution, but was delayed showing up on LIS.
— Staff Report
