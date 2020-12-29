With 15 days left until the 2021 General Assembly session begins, the agenda for one Valley lawmaker is focused on the state’s Parole Board.
Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, filed a second piece of legislation addressing the Virginia Parole Board and its notice to victims when criminals are released.
The legislation, which was filed on Dec. 22, will require the Parole Board to provide written or electronic notice within seven days of making any decision regarding the parole of a prisoner to the victim of the crime for which the prisoner is incarcerated. The only exception would be if the victim submitted a written request to waive such notice.
The bill goes hand in hand with legislation he introduced earlier this month that will require that once the chairman of the Parole Board gives notice to the commonwealth’s attorney following a decision to grant parole to an inmate, the Department of Corrections can set a release date for the inmate no sooner than 21 business days from the date of notification.
Both bills were referred to the Senate’s Rehabilitation and Social Services Committee, according to Virginia’s Legislative Information System. Members of the committee include Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon.
Obenshain could not be reached for comment on Monday.
Obenshain’s efforts to address rising concerns of the Parole Board date back to the special session in August, when the senator sponsored only two pieces of legislation — a resolution honoring Bonnie Lineweaver Paul and his parole bill.
In a press release sent in August, Obenshain said the bill would “allow the sun to shine a little bit brighter on the work of the Parole Board” and would clearly establish requirements to ensure its duties are “properly performed.”
The bill was previously described as being “not controversial” by Obenshain, who said he was inspired to introduce it after the release of three felons earlier this year with no notification to the victims’ families or the commonwealth’s attorneys where the crime occurred.
The legislation was also reported to the Senate’s Rehabilitation and Social Services Committee, where it passed with bipartisan support.
On the Senate floor, it passed in a 39-0 vote, with Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Upperville, not voting.
It wasn’t until the bill entered the House Committee for Courts of Justice that progress was halted, and the bill was tabled in a party-line vote.
Seeking a second chance, Obenshain refiled the legislation on Dec. 2.
“It is past time the board follows the law and its own policies and provides to victims and their families the respect they deserve,” Obenshain said on Dec. 3.
The next day, Obenshain wrote on Twitter that he hoped the House would have “more of an appetite” for the bill considering it passed the Senate by a “wide, bipartisan margin bringing transparency and accountability to the Parole Board.”
The 2021 session starts on Jan. 13 and is expected to last 30 days.
