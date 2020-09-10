In 1975, Harrisonburg native Bonnie Paul became the first woman from the Shenandoah Valley to be elected to the Virginia House of Delegates. She served two terms before retiring from the state legislature to earn a law degree from Washington and Lee University.
Paul later opened her own law practice in Harrisonburg, serving the community for 30 years.
The active community leader and respected attorney died on May 24, and to honor her service to the Valley, state Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, and Del. Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, filed joint resolutions in the House and Senate to preserve her memory.
“Bonnie Paul will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by her children, Penelope, John, and Thomas, and their families; her sister, Debra; and numerous other family members, friends, and colleagues on both sides of the aisle,” the resolution states.
Paul graduated as valedictorian of Harrisonburg High School. After earning a bachelor’s degree from Wilson College, she went to work as an assistant to the curator of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.
In the 1960s, Paul relocated to a military base in Thailand while her husband was deployed to Vietnam. After returning to Virginia, she taught art history at what is now known as James Madison University.
Pursuing an interest in government, Paul became a founder of a local League of Women Voters and was a Virginia representative to the 1980 Republican National Convention.
While serving in the House of Delegates, she voted to maintain Virginia's right-to-work law, which prohibits companies and trade union officials from requiring workers to join a union as a condition of employment. She also opposed the creation of a teachers union.
In addition, she helped write "sin laws,” legislation that deals with the regulation of alcohol and gambling.
Paul helped to promote women’s rights by teaming up with other female legislators and learn about work, divorce and marriage laws so they could suggest legislation to improve the stature of Virginian women.
Together, they strengthened the domestic relations laws to give women "nonmonetary contribution" for homemaking in divorces and increased benefits from their husbands' estates, if the husband died without writing a will.
Outside of the General Assembly, Paul served on the JMU board of visitors, and worked with the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Historical Society and Women’s Health Center at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Since her two terms in the House of Delegates, only one other woman, Republican Phoebe Orebaugh, has represented the Harrisonburg area.
