Sen. Mark Obenshain’s Virginia Parole Board transparency bill passed the Senate with bipartisan support during the 2020 special session, but was ultimately tabled in a House committee along a party-line vote.
On Thursday, the legislation aimed to increase transparency and accountability for the state’s Parole Board was officially reintroduced and will be considered during the upcoming General Assembly session.
“It is past time the board follows the law and its own policies and provides to victims and their families the respect they deserve,” Obenshain said in a press release.
Obenshain, R-Rockingham, described the legislation as being “not controversial,” and he was inspired to introduce it after the release of three felons earlier this year with no notification to the victims' families or the commonwealth’s attorneys where the crime occurred.
The bill would have addressed transparency concerns, but when it came up during the House committee hearing, Obenshain said, in a previous interview, that the committee’s chair, Del. Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, told him he did not need to attend.
In September, Obenshain said Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration and allies had “clearly decided to circle the wagons around their Parole Board appointees and kill any bill that might call attention to the board’s misconduct and omissions.”
The committee also tabled a bill from Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke, that would have required the individual votes of the Parole Board to be public record and subject to the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.
Suetterlein’s bill was referred to the Virginia Freedom of Information Advisory Council for further study, while Obenshain’s bill was referred to the Virginia State Crime Commission.
Suetterlein reintroduced his legislation Thursday alongside Obenshain, saying in a press release that, “It was great to have bipartisan support for this important sunshine reform during the special session and I'm hopeful that we can build on that great support in 2021.”
Since the special session, The Associated Press reported that Virginia’s government watchdog agency found new problems with victim and prosecutor notification in cases handled by the Parole Board, according to obtained documents. However, the agency was withholding specifics on its findings.
A Virginia Freedom of Information Act request was filed by the AP in August for individual case reports, but documents provided were almost entirely redacted, AP reported.
On Nov. 23, the Virginia Mercury reported that redactions to the report on the Parole Board came after Northam’s office received notice of the FOIA request.
Following Virginia Mercury’s reporting, Obenshain said on Twitter that, “It sure looks like we have been right! Strong suggestions here that Northam’s administration has actively coordinated a cover up by his Parole Board. Northam’s cover-up needs to be stopped and his Parole Board fired.”
With Obenshain’s bill reintroduced, it will be another chance to require that once the chairman of the Parole Board gives notice to the commonwealth’s attorney following a decision to grant parole to an inmate, the Department of Corrections can set a release date for the inmate no sooner than 21 business days from the date of notification.
The bill would also require the board’s monthly report be published on the last day of every month and show the offenses a prisoner committed, where the prisoner was convicted and the length of time served.
The legislation has been supported by the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, according to a press release.
