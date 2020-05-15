Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, will host a four-part parole spotlight series to be aired on Facebook at 5 p.m. from Monday through Thursday next week.
The series will focus on the parole process, as well as highlight cases from Richmond, Suffolk and Halifax where violent felons were granted parole by the Virginia Parole Board.
Special guests will include Halifax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tracy Martin, City of Suffolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Phil Ferguson, former Gov. George Allen and attorney Stacy Garrett.
Obenshain said in a press release that the goal of the series is to “raise public awareness about the current parole board’s disregard of the law, the danger that they are placing in our communities and the rights of the victim and their families to be heard.”
