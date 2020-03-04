Northwest Rockingham County residents have seen truck traffic increase on Va. 259, also known as Brocks Gap Road, and various residents and state officials believe one way to divert that traffic lies north.
Corridor H, an expansion of U.S. 48 in the works for decades, is a divided highway that, when complete, will run 157 miles from Davis, W.Va., to Strasburg, Va. The expansion has made it as far east as just west of Wardensville, W.Va., where it becomes a two-lane undivided highway much like Brocks Gap Road.
Lee Thorne, of the West Virginia Department of Transportation, said completing the stretch to Strasburg could divert truck traffic off Brocks Gap Road by making it easier to get to Interstate 81.
But it is not likely to happen soon.
Thorne, the District 5 engineer where Corridor H runs through, said the final West Virginia portion of the roadway is in the “early stages.”
Construction for the last portion in West Virginia is not slated to begin until 2027, according to the Corridor H website.
Across the state line, the commonwealth has no plans for the Virginia portion of the roadway, which would run from the state line to Strasburg, in its six-year plan, according to Sandy Myers, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Transportation.
“We do not see anything happening with the project in the foreseeable future, but we also caution that things can change — but we have no indication any such change is forthcoming,” Myers said in an email.
Thorne said some trucks may still use Va. 259 depending on their destination even when Corridor H is complete, especially if they are going from West Virginia to Broadway.
Completing Corridor H “would be great because it would make the road safer and less congested,” said Jason Crist, who owns Riverside Body Shop along Va. 259 between Fulks Run and Broadway.
“There’s definitely a lot of semi-trucks passing through,” Crist said. “There’s no other really good way to get to West Virginia.”
He said speed is also a major concern.
“They’re trying to make up for all the extra time they’ve had to take this longer, slower road,” he said of truck drivers on 259.
On Feb. 13, VDOT held a traffic safety meeting to hear input about how to improve safety on Va. 259, which more than 125 people attended. Area residents said completing Corridor H and tougher punishments for speeding would help make the road less dangerous.
Six fatal crashes have occurred on Brocks Gap Road between 2014 and 2019, according to statistics provided by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Fulks Run farmer Jack Stitler, who lives just off 259, said in a Tuesday interview that lowering the speed limit and moving the rumble strip to the center of the road would help decrease danger.
“Definitely, from a patrol standpoint, we’re trying to get our folks out there as much as possible, even if it’s just for a short time,” Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said.
Crist and Stitler said more immediate solutions for the road are needed in addition to looking forward to Corridor H’s completion.
“I think that’s what is going to come down to — the little things we can do in the short term,” Hutcheson said. “Long term, and big money, who knows what the solution might be, but doing what we’re able to do to promote highway safety through that stretch.”
