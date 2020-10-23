State and elected officials discussed the increased need for broadband because of the COVID-19 pandemic during Wednesday’s Governor’s Summit on Rural Prosperity.
The event was held remotely.
The state has received broadband grant applications from localities requesting a total of $130 million, according to Evan Feinman, Gov. Ralph Northam’s chief broadband adviser.
Feinman said announcements for the grants should start rolling out around the end of the week.
“The fact of the matter is the federal government has not made this the priority it should have,” Feinman said.
U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Glen Allen, said broadband is a bipartisan issue that has demanded an increasing amount of attention.
“This issue has united Democrats and Republicans alike,” Spanberger said.
Rep. Rob Wittman, R-Montross, said waiting for broadband technology to advance further was no reason to delay expanding broadband access.
“It’s great to watch technology, but we can’t afford to chase technology,” Wittman said. “We have to get service to residents now.”
However, that does not mean the government should rush into making decisions about broadband that may become unnecessarily expensive as the technology continues to change, he said.
“We have to go to the technology, build it out and make sure we’re thoughtful about it,” Wittman said.
Both Wittman and Spanberger said partnerships between localities and even electric cooperatives to expand broadband access have been successful.
“This is where we’ve seen tremendous success,” Spanberger said of multi-locality broadband partnerships.
Wittman said electric co-ops and providers have infrastructure that can be used to reduce the costs of build-outs.
Some veterans in Spanberger’s district have to travel hours for routine checkups, and alternative forms of medical support could be leveraged to improve their lives, she said.
“They could have had that check-in using telehealth,” Spanberger said.
Northam said roughly 660,000 residents do not have access to broadband.
Northam said one of his top priorities has been to create more jobs in rural parts of the state.
“I want everyone in our commonwealth, no matter who you are or where you’re from, to have a good job and the skills to get it,” said Northam, who praised the Staunton Innovation Hub shortly after.
The Staunton Innovation Hub is a networking space for small-business owners to share resources and learn how to make the most of their operations.
“We can’t allow rural Virginia to be left behind in the 21st century economy,” Northam said.
Virginia has seen a record 20 months of economic development with $32 billion in capital investment, according to Northam. He said the state’s revenue in September was 10% higher than September 2019, even accounting for the impact of the pandemic.
Yet many businesses are still struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic, Northam said.
Data firm Womply released a report early this month estimating that around one in five small businesses in the country have closed.
“Most of our economic growth actually comes from small business,” Northam said.
