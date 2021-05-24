Around 1976, Debbie Warner bought her house for a price Harrisonburg home hunters could only dream of these days.
She paid $10,500 for the one-story home on a quarter of an acre with money she was compensated with after a fatal accident near the intersection of West Lee Street and Holly Hill Street in Broadway.
Warner, now 64, has lived in the home for 25 years and is on the verge of retirement from her job as a cleaner. But retirement isn’t the only thing on her mind these days. It’s the increased cost of living.
Her property off Virginia Avenue is now valued at over $86,000 — a more than eightfold increase from the dollar amount she bought it for. Accounting for inflation, her home is still worth $35,000 more than what she paid for it in 1976, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics consumer price index inflation calculator.
“When I retire, I’ll probably sell and move out of Harrisonburg,” she said. “Because I don’t think there’s going to be any way I can stay here when I do retire because I don’t think I’ll be able to afford to live in here, I don’t think.”
Between 2011 and 2019, the real estate tax rate has increased nearly 30 cents from 59 cents per $100 of assessed value in 2011 to 86 cents in 2019, when the rate was last adjusted, according to city documents.
Revenue has also climbed as homes in Harrisonburg become more valuable. This is good for those who want to sell, because they can get a higher price, but it also means higher tax payments for those on fixed incomes with property.
In Harrisonburg, this year’s property value assessments increased a net 2.9% across the city, not accounting for new construction or property improvements, according to documents. This increase translates to another roughly $1.1 million for city coffers in fiscal year 2021-22, according to documents.
And Warner wasn’t the only older Harrisonburg resident with concerns about rising local and national costs.
Some of her fellow older city residents told the Daily News-Record in doorstep interviews Sunday about the rising costs, continually making it more difficult to stretch their fixed incomes.
“It gets hard sometimes,” said an 82-year-old retired cafeteria worker on the porch of her home with her dog on her lap.
She said her grown children help her if need be and her largest monthly bill is cable. Sometimes, the bills are so high, she thinks about canceling the service.
Another man, who retired roughly a year ago, said it’s not just taxes that seem to keep going up.
“You’re seeing all the cost of everything going up. You’re seeing all the cost of living expenses and everything for medical care and stuff like that,” he said. “It makes you wonder about the future — where you’re going to be able to afford to live when you get older.”
Many of the older Harrisonburg residents on fixed incomes said they have no intention of leaving their homes any time soon.
One such resident bought her home with her husband roughly 60 years ago for 4% of its current dollar value. Adjusting for inflation, the home has more than tripled in value.
Tax increases “are just one of these things we’ve put up with all these years,” she said.
Multiple older residents expressed confusion about why the city is building a second high school instead of planning more effectively with the current Harrisonburg High School or the previous building the city sold to James Madison University.
City Council is holding a public hearing on Tuesday to potentially vote on increasing the real estate tax rate from 86 cents per $100 of assessed value by as much as 4 cents to pay for the bonds to resume construction on the stalled HHS2 project.
However, further tax increases would be necessary in coming years to pay for the project, which is now estimated to cost $112 million. The project’s price has risen roughly $7 million due to increased material costs, according to Michael Richards, Harrisonburg City Public Schools superintendent.
A tax increase of 13 cents was set to cover the then-$105 million HHS2 project last year, but the tax increase was put on hold due to the pandemic economic downturn.
Warner said the high school situation is evidence of poor planning by the city
“By the time they’re done with just that school, and before that’s probably paid for, they’re going to be hollering for another school to be built somewhere,” Warner said. “It wouldn’t shock me at all.”
Warner said that although she loves the neighbors and the north side of Harrisonburg where she lives, she is looking forward to lower costs when she relocates and a more close-knit town.
“I would rather live in small town like Broadway, Timberville or something like that,” she said. “And the prices aren’t that expensive to live there, plus it’s got a smaller community.”
