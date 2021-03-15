Some kids like dinosaurs. Others like tractors.
Bill Malott liked tractor-trailers.
“Every time a truck came ‘round the curve, I could tell you what it was and everything,” he said, his voice still reflecting some of his childlike awe for the metal juggernauts he now pilots. “I’ve been amazed by trucks since I was a kid.”
His childhood Ohio home was located between a curve and a hill, where the rigs would regularly pass by. And with each passing tractor-trailer, his interest grew.
Malott, now a 55-year-old Weyers Cave resident, has been a truck driver for 23 years.
Even though he has been driving for two decades, he said the work’s community isn’t what it used to be — a sentiment echoed by other older, long-haul truck drivers in the Valley.
“It’s sad because it was great when I first started trucking. Everybody helped everybody out,” Malott said. “Now, nobody stops for nobody.”
Marvin Suter, 67, a trucker and Bridgewater native, remembers how it was when he first got behind the wheel in August 1977. He said those days are long gone.
“It’s just not what it used to be,” Suter said. “I don’t foresee the brotherhood coming back. I really don’t.”
Technology has been one source that has disrupted traditions that brought truckers together while on the asphalt river networks of highways and interstates of North America, according to the drivers.
“It’s easier these days,” Suter said. “But it’s not as fun.”
This includes the rise of GPS and cellphones — useful tools that make drivers more independent, according to Matt Blizzard, a trucker who owns Blizzard Trucking, which Suter drives for.
“Even when I started in ‘95, when you left the house, you had a road atlas to find your way,” Blizzard said.
He said this would often lead to truckers gathering and giving each other advice about the best routes and places to stop along the way.
“You had a toolbox and parts because you didn’t have a cellphone to call for help,” Blizzard said.
And when problems arose, it was truckers who would most often stop to help — a tradition that has begun to fade, according to the operators.
“There’d be five trucks sitting alongside helping,” Blizzard said. “You had to be a brother.”
And when the truck couldn’t be fixed, another trucker would give the unfortunate operator a ride to the nearest truck stop to use a payphone or sometimes even further.
“I broke down in Pennsylvania one night and caught a ride all the way back to Virginia one night,” Suter said.
Despite these disruptions, the experienced drivers don’t bemoan the increase in technology, which they said has improved the industry and driver comfort, but it still plays a role in distancing the drivers from each other.
“The new trucks are much more comfortable,” Suter said. “It’s really, really nice. When I first started, there was no power steering and no air conditioning.”
Another longtime trucker mainstay that has been displaced by newer technology is the CB radio, they said.
The truckers also said the CB radio is now more of a forum that feeds off arguments than the tool of an industry community where the drivers can give each other advice on parking, notes on nearby road conditions and other important information.
“Twenty years ago it was your lifeline,” Blizzard said. “Not now.”
The increase in technology has also brought increased distraction for truck drivers, many of whom have joined the industry in recent years due to the increasing demands on the industry, according to Suter.
“I think that is what causes some of these accidents,” Suter said.
Distracted drivers, whether in a truck cab or behind the wheel of a compact car, are an increasingly problematic danger, he said.
Demand for trucking over rail material transportation grew at the beginning of the 21st century, bringing more people with less interest into the industry, according to Blizzard.
“Trucking boomed, but with that come a huge driver shortage,” he said.
That began a trend where large companies began their own logistics operations, which created positions for many new drivers, Blizzard said.
Now, with the shortage of drivers driving up pay and the large number of open positions, new drivers are more likely to be in the industry for the pay and not the passion or interest, Blizzard said.
“We started driving trucks ‘cause we wanted to start driving trucks,” Blizzard said about him and Suter.
Both Suter and Malott said they noticed that even the way many drivers present themselves has also changed. The almost-uniform blue jeans and work boots has given way to increasingly common sweatpants and flip-flops, they said.
Community gathering places such as restaurants around truck stops have also been replaced by fast-food operations. Conversations around such sit-down restaurants are another connection for drivers who would soon set back out on the road.
“Now, most of your truck stops have like a fast-food place in them,” Suter said. “Not many of them have really good sit-down restaurants anymore.”
And like Suter, Malott misses the old days of the brotherhood of the industry.
“We stuck up for each other. Now, everyone’s for themselves and nobody else,” Malott said.
“There’s still some of us out there,” he said of fellow older drivers who remember the fast-fading traditions.
