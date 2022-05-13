A 75-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle crash in Page County on Wednesday.
At 5 p.m., a 2005 Ford F-150 was turning onto U.S. 340, just north of Va. 658, from a private driveway when it hit a southbound 2014 Mack truck, according to Virginia State Police.
The driver of the Ford, James W. Mann, 75, of Rileyville, was taken to Page Memorial Hospital where he died of his injuries. Mann was wearing a seat belt, according to VSP.
The Mack truck driver, a 54-year-old man from Shenandoah, was not injured. He was wearing a seat belt.
VSP is investigating.
