A Monday afternoon crash on Interstate 81 in Augusta County has left one person dead.
Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller said police responded to the single-vehicle crash on the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 at the 222 mile marker near Staunton at 1 p.m.
Geller confirmed one person has died, and at least one other person is injured. She did not identify the victims.
VSP is investigating.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.