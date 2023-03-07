One person died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a short police chase Tuesday morning on Interstate 81 in Rockingham County, officials said.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said deputies received a "be on the lookout" Tuesday for a suspect wanted for involvement in a homicide from Connecticut. The individual was believed to be headed to South Carolina, Hutcheson said.
A sheriff's deputy spotted the vehicle on I-81 southbound near the Broadway area Tuesday morning, and after a brief pursuit, the suspect pulled over near the 254 mile marker, Hutcheson said.
Rockingham County sheriff's deputies and Virginia State Police secured the scene, and soon thereafter, it was determined that the individual suffered a fatal, self-inflicted gunshot wound, Hutcheson said. The individual did not exit his car, and police did not exchange gunfire, Hutcheson confirmed.
No other information was immediately available.
I-81 southbound lanes near mile marker 254, in between the Harrisonburg and Mauzy/Broadway exits, were closed Tuesday due to the incident.
All southbound lanes were closed as of 11:20 a.m., according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The left lane of southbound I-81 reopened at 12:26 p.m., and all lanes were cleared and reopened by 4:07 p.m. in the afternoon.
As of 2:11 p.m., VSP was still on scene.
(0) comments
