A two-vehicle crash that took place near the MillerCoors manufacturing plant Friday afternoon has left one dead and another injured, according to Virginia State Police.
The crash occurred on South East Side Highway, north of Island Ford Road.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said the crash involved two juveniles.
The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.
