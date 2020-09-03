Shenandoah National Park officials confirmed Thursday the wreckage of a plane was found near Buck Hollow Trail along with the body of an adult man, according to a press release.
On Wednesday, the park’s communication center received a report at 11:14 a.m. that wreckage was found approximately 0.75 miles down the Buck Hollow Trail from Skyline Drive near Sperryville. The plane that crashed was a Piper PA-20.
Virginia State Police, the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are assisting.
Until further notice, Buck Hollow Trail and Buck Ridge Trail are closed as the investigation takes place and wreckage removed from the scene.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.