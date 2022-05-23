One person is dead following a Monday morning crash in Augusta County.
At 8:09 a.m., a vehicle traveling east on Interstate 64 ran off the interstate near Exit 94, the U.S. 340 interchange, at the city of Waynesboro and Augusta County line, according to Virginia State Police.
State police said the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and died in the crash.
VSP is notifying the driver's family, according to officials, and the crash remains under investigation.
