Harrisonburg utility customers will have to use their customer number to pay utility bills through the new web portal after some changes that go into effect this month.
The customer numbers can be found to the right of the account number and underneath the account number on the remittance copy in the new bills that go out in April.
The old system requires customers to use their account number to sign in to pay utility bills online. Starting next month, that will not be an option, according to a press release from city staff.
The option to pay bills by phone, mail or in-person will remain without change.
— Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.