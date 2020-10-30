Owners of shuttered Red Front Supermarket and Open Doors have agreed to allow the homeless shelter to operate at the site in the city located at 677 Chicago Ave.
However, before Open Doors clients can stay inside the former grocery store, city and shelter staff need to check some boxes, according to Michael Parks, spokesperson for Harrisonburg.
“There are things we have to make sure are addressed like we always would with any kind of use going into a space,” Parks said.
These issues include making sure the structure is up to code, there are no safety issues and zoning is appropriate.
“We have been working with Open Doors and their leadership team for a bit as we work through the process,” Parks said.
Open Doors announced the move to Red Front in a Wednesday Facebook post and said the organization is slated to begin operations on Chicago Avenue by Nov. 4. The post said the shelter will operate at the site through April.
“The use of this location is made possible through the graciousness of representatives from Red Front who have been wonderful to work with in exploring this use of the former supermarket building,” the post said.
Members of the Garber family, which owns the Red Front property, and staff of Open Doors could not be reached for comment Thursday.
The usual operating method of Open Doors, a homeless shelter that normally rotates sites throughout the winter, has run into issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Churches and other places of worship pulled out of the rotation.
On March 30, James Madison University’s Godwin Hall gymnasium began operating as the location of Open Doors, where it remained until mid-June.
As the weather began to turn colder, City Council voted at its Sept. 22 meeting in favor of an emergency ordinance for Open Doors to take guests at Harrisonburg First Church of the Brethren on South Dogwood Drive.
However, that agreement never came to fruition. The shelter is in the retreat center of Brethren Woods Camp and Retreat Center in Keezletown.
No City Council action is necessary for Open Doors to operate inside Red Front because the zoning of the former supermarket allows such a use, according to Parks.
He said after pertinent paperwork is received and the building is OK’d after a final inspection, Open Doors will be able to start sheltering homeless residents at Red Front.
The process is making progress, according to Parks, but there is still much to do.
“Will it be in time for the announced opening date at this time? We can’t say for certain,” Parks said.
Mayor Deanna Reed said she is supportive of the partnership.
“This is going to provide one location instead of Open Doors having to go to church to church,” she said.
The Garber family’s market moved multiple times in its long history. John Solomon Garber first opened a market during 1905 in a building that still stands at the corner of Chicago Avenue and West Wolfe Street, according to an ad in the July 3, 1980 edition of the Daily News-Record.
According to the same ad, the market moved to West Market Street, where the Harrisonburg General District Court building now stands, in 1945. The Red Front name was adopted while operating in the storefront, according to John Garber Sr.
David Royce Garber, John Garber Sr.’s father and David Garber’s grandfather, ran the store beginning in 1939. He passed away in 2012.
By 1958, Red Front moved to where the building still stands at 677 Chicago Ave. in the northwest neighborhood of the city.
Red Front’s April 9 closure was the fourth such ending for a locally-owned Valley grocery store in one year, joining the ranks of Weyers Cave Super Save, Broadway Supermarket and Shenandoah Grocery.
