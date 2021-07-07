Ronald Lowery has lived in the area for 50 years, but this winter was the first where he spent his nights inside the former Red Front Supermarket.
The shuttered grocery on Chicago Avenue in Harrisonburg was used as the Open Doors thermal shelter this winter and spring, and it ceased operations in May.
Open Doors is working to reopen the shelter for the year and operating it through its typical season of the winter and spring, according to Joel Ballew, executive director.
“Homelessness doesn’t have a season, and in the past [Open Doors has] been responding to the humanitarian need during the cold winter, but the reality is that the need [for shelter] is still there, even though the temperatures have risen,” Ballew said.
The goal is to have the shelter accepting guests for overnight stay again on Monday, he said. Before that, some final permitting and a final inspection must be done by the city.
The hours of the shelter will be somewhat modified — opening at 7:30 p.m. instead of 6:30 p.m. but still closing at 7 a.m., according to Ballew.
In addition, hot evening meals will not be available as the shelter reopens at first, though other food will be available, he said.
Lowery, 64 and homeless for one year, said he’ll just be happy for somewhere to go at night.
“It keeps us off the streets and out of trouble,” he said.
Lowery said it is find to hard an affordable place to live, though he gets $715 a month from supplemental security payments and early retirement.
“I’ve been looking for a place to live, but it’s hard to get them,” he said.
Harrisonburg’s rental vacancy rate is 2%, where a healthy rental vacancy rate is between 5% and 7%, according to the comprehensive housing study presented to City Council in January.
Harrisonburg also has a lack of homes for its lowest income population, causing competition and increased prices for the small stock available, according to the study.
This year, shelter staff realized that the number of people using the facility was not dwindling as it typically does during the 10 to 12 weeks of the shelter’s annual operations, according to Ballew.
“We noticed our numbers weren’t drawing down as they had in the past,” he said.
Open Doors and city staff discussed some options to respond to the need, and reopening the shelter came up, Ballew said.
“It’s been a goal of ours to work with our partners in Harrisonburg, not only Open Doors, but those who work to support individuals who are homeless in the community, to have a place where they ca go at all times,” said Michael Parks, city spokesperson.
Parks said the the city has continued holding monthly meetings with homeless resident support organizations and agrees with them that there is a need for a year-round shelter.
“It certainly accomplishes something,” Parks said of reopening of Open Doors.
Ballew said even though the shelter is reopening at the former grocery, it will not become the shelter’s permanent home as the site and building are not ideal.
“Red Front still is the temporary location, and we’re looking for a long-term, permanent solution,” Ballew said.
I think it is very telling that one of these "homeless" people thinks it's important to have a shelter in order to "keep people off the streets and out of trouble". It seems to me that whether or not one gets into trouble rests with the decisions made by that individual. It does not rest with whether or not the taxpayers of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County ante up to pay for these people to have free housing. The lack of personality inferred by this comment is likely the reason most of these folks are "homeless" to begin with.
