The seasonal homeless shelter Open Doors will continue operating until the end of June after receiving funding from the city and county, the city announced Monday.
In past years, Open Doors has operated in the winter months between November and March, with the shelter shifting locations from various faith communities each week.
Rachel Hundley, executive director of the organization, said Open Doors has been working with the city and county for a long time on extending services.
“While the weather [in warmer months] may be more moderate and more manageable, it doesn’t mean people have a place to go,” she said.
Open Doors will receive up to $37,000 from the city and county's jointly managed Social Services Administrative Board Fund Balance, according to a press release.
“This is an approach to try to provide some support in the short term while we continue having conversations about the long term,” said Michael Parks, the director of communications for the city.
Rockingham County Administrator Stephen King described the funding as one-off, and he said the county has not funded Open Doors in the past.
He said the new funding is not a show of commitment for the future, and no further money is included in the fiscal 2021 budget for the organization.
In mid-February, Open Doors proposed offering its services year-round as part of a three-piece expansion plan at a cost of about $143,000 annually. According to city code, charitable organizations or other groups can request money from the city.
The funding would pay for an overflow shelter, a salaried-full time director of client services and two trained shelter staff members, according to the request.
In total, the city received 39 requests from local groups seeking more than $1 million, Parks said in February. Last year, the city gave out $400,000 to organizations, he said.
In the winter of 2018-19, Open Doors had an average of 44 guests a night, of which 83% were Valley natives, according to the organization's statistics.
More than 180 individual people used Open Doors during that time, and 94% used the shelter for less than one month, according to the data.
“We’re grateful for the partnership with the city and county,” Hundley said.
