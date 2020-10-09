Open Doors resumed operations Monday since it last sheltered area homeless residents at Godwin Hall at James Madison University in June. But it’s still working on a concrete plan for its clients as the weather trends colder.
For now, the shelter is in the retreat center of Brethren Woods Camp and Retreat Center in Keezletown, according to Joel Ballew, the executive director of the shelter.
“We’ll be there ’til Nov. 2 at this point, and we are actively lining up our next location,” he said.
But that next location remains unknown.
“I hope to know in the next couple of days for sure,” Ballew said.
At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the places of worship that Open Doors would rotate operating at overnight began to pull out of the rotation due to concerns over the possible transmission of the virus.
On Sept. 22, City Council approved an application by the Harrisonburg First Church of the Brethren as a site for Open Doors through the end of the year, but the church community wanted congregation members to weigh in before making a final decision, according to a previous interview with Ballew.
“The hope would be that what we’ll have in the next week is where we’ll be for the season and we continue to work on that permanent location piece,” he said Friday.
Open Doors had been looking to find a place for a permanent location for its operations, but has many factors to consider including location, zoning and costs, according to Ballew.
As far as volunteers, Ballew said the nonprofit is looking for people to do laundry and provide grab-and-go breakfasts for shelter clients.
“Both of those things are things that can be done totally offsite,” Ballew said.
Before boarding a bus to Brethren Woods, homeless residents are screened for COVID-19 symptoms at Asbury United Methodist Church in Harrisonburg. Open Doors clients are then fed dinner at Brethren Woods and then bused back to Harrisonburg the next morning.
At this point, there are only 30 beds available, but the typical number of 40 beds will be made available by next week, according to Open Doors’ website.
“We’re getting requests from people asking ‘How can we help? How can we help?’” Ballew said. “The good news is we’re figuring out how to operate in the pandemic, we’re having those opportunities for people to volunteer and we’re looking forward to reconnect with the churches and faith communities as this goes on.”
Open Doors typically operates during the winter months, but this year, on March 30, James Madison University’s Godwin Hall’s gymnasium began operating as the location for the shelter, where it remained until mid-June.
